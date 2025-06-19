Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 630 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after purchasing an additional 132,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,502,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,880,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 390,024 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DSI stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.20.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

