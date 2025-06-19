Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 46,795 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 527,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 46,795 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $55,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

