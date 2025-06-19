Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Lessened by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.6% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after buying an additional 1,992,508 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $126.79 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

