Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 944.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,291,000 after buying an additional 266,527 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,401.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 70,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 293,619 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Lam Research stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

