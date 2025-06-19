Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – June 18th

Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, Snowflake, Tempus AI, BigBear.ai, Arista Networks, and Accenture are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, manufacturing or deploying AI technologies—such as machine learning platforms, natural language processing tools, computer vision systems and intelligent robotics. Investors are often attracted to these stocks for their high-growth potential as AI adoption expands across sectors like cloud computing, healthcare, finance and autonomous vehicles. At the same time, they can exhibit above-average volatility due to rapid technological shifts, competitive pressures and evolving regulatory landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.20. 2,491,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce has a one year low of $229.23 and a one year high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,907,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,490,895. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.46. 2,164,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,900. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Tempus AI stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,180,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. 106,268,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,578,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.29. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,055. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $310.77. 1,144,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.90. Accenture has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Featured Stories