TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $589,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $310.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $212.12 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

