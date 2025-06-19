McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,202,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,863,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,843,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,771,000 after purchasing an additional 915,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 879,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

