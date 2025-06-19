Well Done LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 10.1%

MTUM opened at $230.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.97 and its 200-day moving average is $213.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $234.78. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.