United Advisor Group LLC Acquires 678 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,578 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 213,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 999,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after buying an additional 595,710 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

