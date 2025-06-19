ERn Financial LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ERn Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.