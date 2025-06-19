Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $340.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.20. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $627.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.