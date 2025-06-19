Community Bank N.A. Sells 9,500 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $124.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $126.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.