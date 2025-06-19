iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,955,000. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $723,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 172,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MUB opened at $103.97 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

