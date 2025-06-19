ERn Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ HON opened at $221.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average of $215.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

