Optivise Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,365,658,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after buying an additional 3,307,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,369,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,742,000 after acquiring an additional 238,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,914,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.