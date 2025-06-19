Dunhill Financial LLC Lowers Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Dunhill Financial LLC reduced its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE AXP opened at $296.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.84. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $326.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.