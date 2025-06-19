iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 25.3% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $574.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

