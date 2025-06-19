Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $496,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

