Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 4,041 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 491,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $176.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.