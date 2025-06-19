Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 107,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

