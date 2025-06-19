iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Clg LLC

Clg LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Clg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $189.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.07 and its 200 day moving average is $190.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.