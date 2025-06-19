Advisory Resource Group Sells 131 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.19.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $283.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.81. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $170.41 and a 1 year high of $286.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

