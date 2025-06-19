Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 39,880 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,880 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 7.4% during the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.6% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9%

WMT stock opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

