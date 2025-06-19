Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 534,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WMT opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $758.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

