Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $61.94 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

