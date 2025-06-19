What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Shopify FY2025 Earnings?

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.66.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $105.97 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Shopify by 149.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

