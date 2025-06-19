Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Drops By 27.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BND. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $72.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.