Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,540 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 307,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 229,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

