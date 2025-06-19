C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

