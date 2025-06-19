Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 5,098 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after buying an additional 5,366,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after buying an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345,376 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after buying an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

