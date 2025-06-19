Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,152,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its position in Enbridge by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,044,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.679 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

