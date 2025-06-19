ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $884,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,537,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,631,000 after acquiring an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

