United Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.8% of United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,104,000 after buying an additional 980,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,008,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,763,000 after purchasing an additional 327,729 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2544 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.