The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) to “Hold”

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CODYY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 0.8%

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

