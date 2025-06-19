The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) to “Hold”

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CODYY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 0.8%
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Cantor Boosts Rocket Lab Target to Street-High $35
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Amazon Could Be About To Breakout To $250
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.