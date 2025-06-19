PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Holdings Raised by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.