Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $499,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after buying an additional 91,108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Level Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC now owns 115,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 45,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.