Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $3.40 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 183,011 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America decreased their price target on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

