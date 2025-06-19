Davidson Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5%

VRTX stock opened at $448.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.39 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.