Davidson Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $698.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $669.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

