Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 41,122 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $3,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,692,191,000 after purchasing an additional 642,776 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,011 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,467 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $2,768,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

