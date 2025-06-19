HCR Wealth Advisors Has $441,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 76,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 172.3% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.