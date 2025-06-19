Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $528.99 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.26.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.