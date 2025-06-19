Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.2% during the first quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total transaction of $1,034,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,495,211.65. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total transaction of $3,924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,161,193.58. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $10,825,205. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Cfra Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,034.79.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $974.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,002.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $432.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

