Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 155,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

