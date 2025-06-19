Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 2.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after buying an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unilever by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 327,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of UL opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.