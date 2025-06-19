Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Holdings Lifted by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $652.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $633.39 and its 200-day moving average is $643.61. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

