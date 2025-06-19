ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Lifted by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $682,468,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. FBN Securities raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

NYSE NOW opened at $980.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a PE ratio of 133.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $956.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $972.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

