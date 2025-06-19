Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,019,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,222.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,006.33. The stock has a market cap of $520.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,156.73.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

