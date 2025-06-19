United Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,809,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 404,096 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,273,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after buying an additional 100,483 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after buying an additional 66,883 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 603,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,382 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 579,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 562,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKAG opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $43.51.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

