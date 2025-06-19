TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,604 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8%

CSCO stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,376.28. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,930. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

